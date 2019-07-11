New
Ring Floodlight Cam
$192
free shipping
Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Floodlight Cam in White or Black for $219.99. Coupon code "GG28A" drops it to $191.52. WIth free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
  • 1080p wide-angle video
  • two 3,000K LED floodlights
  • motion-activated alerts
  • 110dB siren
  • Model: 8SF1P7-WEN0
Details
Comments
  • Code "GG28A"
  • Expires 7/11/2019
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
