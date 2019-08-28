New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ring Door View Cam
$140 $165
free shipping

Ending today, Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Door View Cam Smart Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $164.99. Coupon code "GG25" drops it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10, although most major retailers charge at least $199. Buy Now

Features
  • 1080p video resolution & 155° horizontal field of view
  • 2-way audio with noise cancellation
  • knock sensor & adjustable motion detection
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • real-time notifications via mobile app
  • rechargable and removable battery
  • Model: 8SP1S9-0EN0
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GG25"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras Rakuten Ring
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register