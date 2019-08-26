Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Door View Cam in Satin Nickel for $164.99. Coupon code "GG25" drops that to $139.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $59 and a great deal on this recently released model. Buy Now
With a first-time purchase from your Baby Registry of $15 or more, Amazon offers the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $4.99. Prime members get free shipping. Excluding the first-time purchase, that's $17 under our mention from almost three weeks ago, and around $25 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Momentum WiFi Garage Door Opener with Camera for $66 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $6 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Gosund via Amazon offers the Gosund Smart Light Switch for $18.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply coupon code "TSQU4JBG" to drop it to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in July. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
