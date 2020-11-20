That's $50 under our September mention, a low by $25, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costco
- base station
- keypad
- range extender
- motion sensor
- 6 contact sensors
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires Ring Bridge (sold separately).
- weather-resistant
- motion-activated notifications
- adjustable brightness & motion sensitivity
- includes installation tools, screws, & security sticker
That's a low by $15 when you apply code "RN1G". Most retailers charge at least $99. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Venetian Bronze or Satin Nickel.
- motion-activated alerts
- two-way audio
- Alexa compatible
- live view and night vision
It's $12 under our mention from March and $51 less than buying it from Ring directly. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works with Alexa
- knock detection
- motion detection
- 2-way talk
- real time mobile notifications
- Model: 8SPPS9-0EN0
That's $65 under our September mention, $170 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 11th but can be ordered now.
- The kit includes one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and range extender.
Apply coupon code "89WEINCR" for a savings of $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brushed Nickel or Black.
- Sold by Singmi via Amazon.
- emergency key
- dual unlock mode
- voice guided programming
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
Don't let your old home security devices go to waste. Instead, get them quickly assessed and snag a gift card plus a major discount on new items to upgrade your home security. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a free shipping label and send your home security, and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The 20% off discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The gift card amount will depend on the appraised value of your home security device.
Take 40% off with coupon code "YEBCIMKP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ASAITEKE Direct via Amazon.
- 1080p to 4k resolution
- 140° wide angle lens
- hidden WiFi camera
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
- app notifications
- night vision
- Model: SK001
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
If you want to stock up on flannels or shop for all the men on your Christmas list, orders of 5 or more drop the price to $12.99 each, or orders of 10 or more drop the price to $11.99 each. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Gray (pictured), Gold, or Green.
That's $30 less than most charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pair with Ring Smart Lights to get notifications when motion is detected, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices from the Ring app.
- Allows Ring Smart Lights to work with Alexa to turn on lights and adjust settings with your voice.
- Supports approximately 50 Ring Smart Lighting devices, including Motion Sensors.
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black
- 600-lumen output
- works w/ Alexa
- Ring Bridge (notifcations)
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Ring Bridge required (sold separately).
- battery-powered
- motion-activated notifications
- measures 16.93" tall & 4.13" in diameter
- compatible with Alexa
That's $83 off the retail price of buying these items separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- 1,200 lumen brightness floodlight
- motion activated
- Amazon Alexa enabled
Sign In or Register