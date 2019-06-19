New
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
$143
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $142.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find $56. Buy Now
Features
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Base station
- Keypad
- Contact sensor
- Motion detector
- Range extender
