Rakuten · 29 mins ago
$140 $168
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "GG28" drops it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be logged in to use the coupon code (signup is free)
Features
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Base station
- Keypad
- Contact sensor
- Motion detector
- Range extender
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $150
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our December mention and the best deal we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 w/ $16 Rakuten points $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $19. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten points, making this the second best price we've seen.
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Ring Home Security System 5-Piece Kit
$140 $168
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Home Security System 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "GG28" cuts that to $139.99. With free shipping, that's Buy Now
Tips
- 24/7 professional monitoring is available for $10/month (optional)
Features
- mobile alerts via App
- compatible with Alexa and Alexa Guard
- Ring base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote w/ Adapter
$60 $70
free shipping
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- no hub required
- 110-volt to 5-volt adapter
- Model: MSG100N
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gosund Smart Light Switch
$17
free shipping via Prime
Gosund via Amazon offers the Gosund Smart Light Switch for $18.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon to cut it to $17.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 802.11n WiFi
- no hub required
- compatible with Alexa & Google Home
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten continues to offer its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, and at least $7 less than you'd pay at another Monoprice storefront. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm
$88 $200
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the second-generation Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm in White for $109.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $87.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $9 less in our Black Friday mention. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with iOS and Android
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- remote alerts via App
- Hush mode for false alarms
- motion sensor night light
- Model: S3003LWES
