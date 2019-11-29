Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security Kit
$96 $130
free shipping

That's a $13 drop in two days, the best price we've seen, and a low by $34 today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "THANKS20" to get this price.
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • base station with 110-decibel siren and 24-hour backup battery
  • keypad contact sensor
  • motion detector
  • range extender
  • Model: 4K11S7-0EN0
  • Code "THANKS20"
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
