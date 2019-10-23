New
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security Kit
$109 $130
free shipping

That's tied with the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find today by $10. (Most major retailers charge at least $190.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "GG21A" to get this price.
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • base station with 110-decibel siren and 24-hour backup battery
  • keypad
  • contact sensor
  • motion detector
  • range extender
  • Model: 4K11S7-0EN0
  • Expires 11/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
