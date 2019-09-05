New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ring 5-Pc. Home Security Kit
$109 $130
free shipping

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $129.99. Coupon code "GG20A" cuts that to $109.19. With free shipping, that's $34 under last month's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $33.) Buy Now

Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • base station
  • keypad
  • contact sensor
  • motion detector
  • range extender
  • Model: 4K11S7-0EN0
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GG20A"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security Rakuten Ring
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register