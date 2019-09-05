Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $129.99. Coupon code "GG20A" cuts that to $109.19. With free shipping, that's $34 under last month's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $33.) Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for $189 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $10, although we saw it for $10 less in March. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Lizatech L500 WiFi Smart Doorbell for $59.99. Coupon code "L500" cuts it to $45.99. With free shipping, that's $254 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with prices starting from $63.99 in the configurations listed below. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's a savings of between $16 to $38 on each system. Buy Now
Meco-Direct via Amazon offers the Meco 1080p Wireless Battery Powered Home Security Camera for $79.99. Coupon code "S6K7LJI3" drops the price to $49.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the AMZ Security Mini 1080p Spy Camera for $37.99. Coupon code "AMZ1080" cuts it to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Phone in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $219 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Apple, although we saw a refurb for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off sports and fitness gear via coupon code "SPORTS20". Plus, most items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
