Ring 1080p WiFi Wired Video Doorbell (2021) for $65
Ring 1080p WiFi Wired Video Doorbell (2021) w/ Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019)
$65 $150
free shipping

You'd pay $25 more for these bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019):
  • First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
  • 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
  • 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Ring 1080p WiFi Wired Video Doorbell (2021):
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 155° field-of-view
  • 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
  • 802.11n wireless
  • live viewing via web browser or mobile app
