Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find now by $35, and tied with our mention from a week ago. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. (For further reference, we saw it for $160 with $24 in Rakuten Super Points in our July mention.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for $189 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $10, although we saw it for $10 less in March. Buy Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $50 under our June mention, $200 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $20. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
Even ignoring the points, that's the best deal we could find by $14. Buy Now
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's tied with our August mention and the best price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
