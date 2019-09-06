Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find now by $35. (It's tied with our expired mention from four days ago.) Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
KT-KMC via Amazon offers its KMC 4-Outlet WiFi Smart Plug in White for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find for a comparable model by about $16. Buy Now
That's $20 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $68.) Buy Now
Gate Smart lock via Amazon offers the Gate Labs WiFi Smart Lock with a Built-In Camera and 2-Way Audio in Satin Nickel for $249 with free shipping. That is $50 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the best price we've seen. It's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $59. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. (For further reference, we saw it for $160 with $24 in Rakuten Super Points in our July mention.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for $189 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $10, although we saw it for $10 less in March. Buy Now
