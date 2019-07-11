New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
$125
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $47, although it was $5 less last week. Deal ends July 10. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
exclusive
Tanga · 3 days ago
Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell
$62 $130
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $61.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Tips
- This is a final sale item and as such, returns are unavailable.
Features
- 1080p wide-angle view
- infrared night vision
- motion sensor
- 2-way intercom
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Model: db-208
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or White for $89.99 with free shipping. That's list price and tied with last month's mention, but if you add two to cart, the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Home Mini Speaker
$20 $25
free shipping
Electronic Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Speaker in Charcoal for $25. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $20. With free shipping. that's $5 under our March mention and the second-best per-unit price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $5). Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- can pair with Chromecast
- compatible with over 1,000 smart devices from over 150 brands
- Model: GA00210-US
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Echo Input
$15 w/ Prime $35
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- adds Alexa to any external speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 3 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
$140 $199
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "GG28" drops it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find $59 today. Buy Now
Features
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Base station
- Keypad
- Contact sensor
- Motion detector
- Range extender
Sign In or Register