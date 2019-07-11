New
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
$125 $172
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find today by $47. Buy Now
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or White for $89.99 with free shipping. That's list price and tied with last month's mention, but if you add two to cart, the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote w/ Adapter
$60 $70
free shipping
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- no hub required
- 110-volt to 5-volt adapter
- Model: MSG100N
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Luntak Mini Wifi Smart Plug 4-Pack
$19 $32
free shipping w/ Prime
LDE-US via Amazon offers the Luntak Mini Wifi Smart Plug 4-Pack in White for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a savings of $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- remote control via mobile app
- overload and overheat protection
- voice control compatible via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hive Heating & Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack
$100 $230
free shipping
Same Day Supply Company via Amazon offers the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack for $117 with free shipping. That's $12 under our March mention, $113 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $99.95. Buy Now
- Hive Hub and Hive Thermostat
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Hive mobile app available for iOS and Android devices
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
$140 $199
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "GG28" drops it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find $59 today. Buy Now
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Base station
- Keypad
- Contact sensor
- Motion detector
- Range extender
