Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$124
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $145.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $124.06. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $35. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now

  • 1080p video
  • interchangeable faceplate
  • quick-release rechargeable battery pack
  • adjustable motion sensors
  • night vision
  • 2-way audio
  • Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
