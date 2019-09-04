Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $145.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $124.06. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $35. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. That's $10 under our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, Woot offers the used Amazon Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $20 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Charcoal for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" drops it to $57.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by a buck, although most major retailers charge $99 or more.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $129.99. Coupon code "GG20A" cuts that to $109.19. With free shipping, that's $34 under last month's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $33.) Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera 2-Pack in Black for $289.95. Coupon code "GG44" drops it to $245.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $53.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit with the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for $189 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $10, although we saw it for $10 less in March. Buy Now
