Get It Speedy via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $154.95. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $123.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for a buck less in our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $60 or more. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $61.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
TanTan Direct via Amazon offers the Gosund Smart Light Switch 2-Pack for $33.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "WDR27HCU" to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $17 off, $18 under our mention from a year ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
