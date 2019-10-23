Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find now by $36. Buy Now at Rakuten
This is your first chance to buy the new generation of this Alexa-compatible WiFi security camera. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $75 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
$25 off and the best price we've seen outside of Amazon's exceptional $50 Prime Day deal. It's available in Charcoal or Sandstone. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to grab the new Echo Flex plug-in Smart speaker with Alexa. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best outright price we've seen and low by $13 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a $3 drop and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
Still the best sitewide discount we've seen from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21 and the best price we've seen. (For further comparison, most charge $150 or more). Buy Now at Rakuten
This is your first chance to order this newly-announced indoor security camera. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. (For further reference, we saw it for $160 with $24 in Rakuten Super Points in our July mention.) Buy Now at eBay
That is $150 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
