Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $144.70. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $122.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $36 today. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro for $189.85. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $161.37. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and around $18 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gemmy Twerking Bear Bluetooth Plush for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a pittance for a twerking bear.)
Update: The price has now dropped to $7.83. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $61.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chairs in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $55.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $7 less last month. Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
