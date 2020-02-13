Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 32 mins ago
Ring 1080p Floodlight Security Camera
$159 $249
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from last October, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $90 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1080p wide-angle video
  • two 3,000K LED floodlights
  • motion-activated alerts
  • 110dB siren
  • Model: 88FL000CH000
