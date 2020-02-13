Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
Ring 1080p Floodlight Security Camera
$159 $249
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen – it's $30 under our October mention and the lowest price now by $46. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • in White
  • 1080p wide-angle video
  • two 3,000K LED floodlights
  • motion-activated alerts
  • 100dB siren
  • Model: 88FL000CH000
