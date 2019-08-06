- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Meh offers the Ricola Cough Drops 19-Count 24-Pack (456 total) for $15 plus $5 for shipping. That's $35 less than what you'd pay for this quantity at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity.
Amazon offers Prime members the Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops 240-Count Bag for $13.84. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.69 with free shipping. That's $4 under list and a low price for these suckers. (Third-party sellers are charging $7 for a single 30-count bag.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Monster Energy Drink 16-oz. Can 24-Pack in Original for $30.38. Clip the $4.99 clippable coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $25.39 and bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although it was a buck less a year ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz. Bag for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
