59 mins ago
Rick Steves Classroom Europe
free
digital access

Need to teach some geography or world history? Rick Steves, host of the PBS series Rick Steves' Europe since 2000, has designed a curriculum for teachers (and parents who are now teachers) to give students a virtual tour of Europe. They will learn about interesting places and their history, without ever leaving their homes. Shop Now

Features
  • over 400 clips to choose from
  • how-to video and overview on the site
  Published 59 min ago
  Staff Pick
