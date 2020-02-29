Open Offer in New Tab
StackSocial · 53 mins ago
Rezi Résumé Software: Lifetime Subscription
$20 $29
That's a savings of $9 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial

  • Use "DN30" to get this deal.
  • Build hirable résumés w/ hackable formats for every experience level
  • Get instant feedback on your résumé
  • Enjoy more interviews & successful job applications
  • Get quicker job interviews & offers
  • Expires 2/29/2020
    Published 53 min ago
