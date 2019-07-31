- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Reyna Outdoor Aluminum 2-Piece Chaise Set for $499. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $449.10. With $130 for shipping, that's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Target offers the Grand Basket 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set in Navy for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Land Shark Garden Bench for $234.97 with free shipping. That's $115 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $198.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Yaheetech via Amazon offers their Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair for $59.99. Coupon code "K7MAPIMC" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last month, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.
Update: The price fell to $34.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Sonoma Goods for Life Coronado Folding Bistro Patio Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Red pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $47.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $72 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Belfair 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set for $378.97 plus $49.97 for shipping. That's $270 off and the lowest price Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
