Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Rexing V1 2.4" LCD 1080p Dashcam
$80 $150
free shipping

$80 less than the best deal elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Rexing via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "BF20" bags this price
Features
  • 1080p recording resolutions at 30fps
  • 170° wide-angle lens
  • loop recording & G-sensor
  • micro SD card slot
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 23 min ago
