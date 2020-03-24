Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Revoace Dual Fuel Charcoal/Gas Grill
$200 $230
free shipping

That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 557-sq. in. cast iron cooking area (262-sq. in. charcoal & 295-sq. in. gas)
  • 188-sq. in. warming rack space (89-sq. in. charcoal & 99-sq. in. gas)
  • 3 8,000-BTU stainless steel tube burners & 12,000-BTU side burner with cover
  • 2 temperature gauges
  • Model: GBC1793W
