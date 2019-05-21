Walmart offers the RevoAce 4-Burner LP Gas Grill with Side Burner for $159 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best pirce we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 480 sq. in. cooking surface
  • 180 sq. in. warming rack
  • four burners (48,000-BTU output)
  • side burner (12,000-BTU output)