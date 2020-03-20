Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 23 mins ago
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
$36 $40
same-day pickup

That's the best price we could find in any color by $19. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Code "SPRING20" gets this price.
  • Choose the ship to store option to save $8.95 on shipping.
  • Available in purple.
Features
  • nylon pin & tufted bristles
  • 2 heat/speed options
  • cool setting
  • Model: RVDR5222
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/20/2020
