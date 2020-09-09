sponsored
DS Healthcare Group Inc. · 51 mins ago
25% off
$4 shipping
DS Healthcare Group takes 25% off this Revita.CBD Anti-Hair Loss, Thinning Hair Formula Shampoo 7-oz. Bottle via coupon code "DN25". Super Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory agent It inhibits inflammation and blocks DHT and free testosterone at the follicle site. Buy Now at DS Healthcare Group Inc.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 4 days ago
Conair Even Cut Rotary Hair Cutting System
$62 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- separate trimmer for neckline and sideburns with a 5-postion comb guide
- can be used corded or cordless
- lock-in comb guide
- includes scissors, a barbers comb, cleaning brush, oil, and storage pouch
- Model: HCT7565RLIC
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wahl Fade Cut Haircutting Kit
$34 $70
free shipping
That's a savings of $36 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's due back in stock on August 23, but you can order now for delivery when available.
Features
- includes 10 attachment guards, scissors, comb, and cleaning brush
- Model: 79445
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Kilison Hair Clipper
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "4MHXTK5Z" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Chuang Yu via Amazon.
Features
- includes clippers, guide combs, and cleaning accessories
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Sufiya Titanium Professional Hair Clipper Kit
$18 $40
free shipping
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "D4SOV5JC" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sufiya Direct via Amazon.
Features
- USB rechargeable
- ergonomic design
- includes 4 guide combs, 2 hair scissors, charging cable, & cleaning brush
