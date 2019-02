Ending today, BHFO via Rakuten offers the Revelstoke Men's Halifax Snow Boots in Black/Brown or Black for $24.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to. Plus, you'll earn $4.75 in Rakuten Super Points . Withand assuming you'll use the credit, that's $70 off and the best price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13.