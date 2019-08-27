Personalize your DealNews Experience
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Revelstoke Men's Halifax Snow Boots in Black/Brown or Black for $24.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $65 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Hey Dude Men's Verona Lightweight Shoes in Charcoal or Navy for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelaces in eight colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "JGEXORB5" drops that to $4.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our July mention, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hyper Space via Amazon offers their Hyperspace Arch Support Orthotic Insoles for $15.98. Coupon code "7T7WTZ8Z" drops the price to $8.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cole Haan Men's Nantucket Loafers in several colors (Gray Canvas/Blue Leather pictured) from $28.22 with free shipping. That's up to $32 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Ben Sherman Men's Omega Casual Wingtip Sneakers in Black or Navy Blue for $39.99. Coupon code " APPAREL20" cuts the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for a buck less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Ancheer via Amazon offers its Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike for $625.99 with $20 for shipping. That's $1,920 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
