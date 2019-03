BHFO via Rakuten offers the Revelstoke Men's Halifax Snow Boots in Black/Brown or Black for $24.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to. With, that's $65 off list and the best price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 8 to 13.Note: You must be signed into your account to get the points. Coupon can be used once per account.