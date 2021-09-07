Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Towel Bar for $19

New
eBay · 58 mins ago
$19 $41
free shipping
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Spreetail via eBay
- 2-prongs, each 12" long
Related Offers
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Rev-A-Shelf Appliance Lift w/ Soft-Close Mechanism
$205 $260
free shipping
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 60-lbs. weight capacity
Wayfair · 2 wks ago
Rev-A-Shelf Wire Fan Pants Rack
$26 $39
free shipping w/ $35
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Wayfair
Features
- holds 9 pairs of pants
- comes with mounting hardware
Amazon · 1 day ago
M-D Building Products Decorative Elliptical Aluminum Sheet
$16
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ShipIQ via Amazon
Amazon · 3 days ago
Frost King Auto Element 12-Ft. Heat Cable Kit
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- for metal plastic water pipes
- keeps water flowing down to -40° F
- Model: HC12A
Amazon · 1 day ago
Zareba Wood Post / T-Post Insulator 25-Pack
$7.95 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay about a buck more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
yaheetech.shop · 3 days ago
Yaheetech Outdoor Tiles 27-Pack
$90 $173
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TIEFOO" to drop the price to $21 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- interlocking
- covers about 27 square feet
- solid fir wood
eBay · 5 days ago
Saucony Men's Aya Lifestyle Cross Training Shoes
from $21
$9 shipping
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Cabinet Storage
$85 $160
free shipping
That's a savings of $75 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
Features
- height adjustable top basket
- Model: 5WB2-0922CR-1
eBay · 4 days ago
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB GSM Smartphone
$119 $800
free shipping
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
Features
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
eBay · 6 days ago
Herman Miller Outlet at eBay
up to 35% off
free shipping
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
