Canopus Group · 1 hr ago
Extra 20% off
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20" to cut these from $18.99 to $15.20. Shipping adds $4.50 Buy Now at Canopus Group
Features
- They have at least 95% filtration efficiency against non-oil-based particles and aerosols.
Details
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Jaanuu Reusable Antimicrobial Finished Face Mask 5-Pack
preorders for $25
free shipping w/ $50
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
Features
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
SheIn · 1 mo ago
Non-Medical Fabric Face Masks at SheIn
from $1
free shipping w/ $49
Save on face masks in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns - one of the most varied selections we've seen. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code "15AC". Shop Now at SheIn
Tips
- Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee" during checkout to get these prices.
- Plus, today only (5/12), take an extra $5 off orders of $59 or more or an extra $10 off orders of $99 or more via "SUNSHINE20".
- These items are expected to deliver around June 11.
Vistaprint · 1 mo ago
Vistaprint Replaceable Nanofilter System Face Masks
Pre-orders for $18 or less
free shipping
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
Tips
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
Features
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
1 mo ago
Ear Savers
Free for essential workers
direct from maker
Essential workers can get free Ear Savers direct from a maker by filling out a short form. Shop Now
Tips
- Are you working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis? Scroll down and click on "Get Ear Savers".
- Have a Glowforge 3D laser printer? Scroll down and Click on "Help Print" to see how you can help.
Features
- take pressure and friction off the ears, making all masks more comfortable and reduce the risk of damage to the ears and face
- also help when the mask is the wrong size
