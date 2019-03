Walmart offers the Retro Games The C64 Mini Computer forwith. (You can also opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $39.59.) That's $15 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Modeled after the Commodore 64, it features HDMI (for 720p output), two USB ports, save and resume functions, and 64 built-in games. A joystick is included.