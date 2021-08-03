Retevis RT22 2-way radios Long Range Walkie Talkies for $29

eBay · 23 hrs ago
$29
free shipping
That's a $5 low.
Update: The price increased to $28.99. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by retevis via eBay
Features
- UHF 2W CTCSS/DCS VOX
- UHF:400-480MHz
- wireless range up to 2 kilometers (1.24 miles)
- 16 channels
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 hr ago
Verified 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
jcangny
This is listed as long distance at 1.24 miles. Long distance would be 5 miles or higher. Also as a UHF radio it would be basically out of sight out of sound unless you use a repeater .
