Retevis RT22 2-way radios Long Range Walkie Talkies for $29

Retevis RT22 2-way radios Long Range Walkie Talkies
$29
free shipping

That's a $5 low.

Update: The price increased to $28.99. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by retevis via eBay
  • UHF 2W CTCSS/DCS VOX
  • UHF:400-480MHz
  • wireless range up to 2 kilometers (1.24 miles)
  • 16 channels
skaets
1.24 miles is not LONG Range. Dealnews Strikes Out Again!!
14 hr 17 min ago
jcangny
This is listed as long distance at 1.24 miles. Long distance would be 5 miles or higher. Also as a UHF radio it would be basically out of sight out of sound unless you use a repeater .
21 hr 21 min ago