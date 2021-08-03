Retevis RT22 2-way radios Long Range Walkie Talkies for $27

New
eBay · 44 mins ago
$27 $29
free shipping
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by retevis via eBay
Features
- UHF 2W CTCSS/DCS VOX
- UHF:400-480MHz
- wireless range up to 2 kilometers (1.24 miles)
- 16 channels
Details
Comments
Published 44 min ago
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Firward Updated Long Range 2-Way Radios
from $19 $39
free shipping
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "30FWDRADIOS" to save up to $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 2-Pack for $19.49 after clip coupon and code.
- Available in 4-Pack for $29.99 after clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Firward Direct via Amazon.
Features
- rechargeable
- encryption function
- suitable for indoor and outdoor communication
- up to 5-mile range in the open, unobstructed, areas
- scan, vox, TOT, and battery saving functions
- includes rechargeable batteries, charging base, earpiece/headphones, programming cable, belt clips, and hand straps
- Model: SED-6
eBay · 5 days ago
Apple iPhone Leather Wallet w/ MagSafe for iPhone 12
$33 $59
free shipping
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
Features
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
eBay · 1 mo ago
4 Men's Dri-Fit Cotton Polos
$30 $40
free shipping
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
eBay · 2 days ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$49 $90
free shipping
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
Features
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
eBay · 1 day ago
Worx Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
