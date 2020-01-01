Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rest Haven Upholstered Platform Bed w/ Square Tufted Headboard
from $121
free shipping

That's at least $109 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Walmart

  • Full for $121.26 ($109 off)
  • Queen from $126.70 (at least $123 off)
  • King for $155.63 ($164 off)
  • Cal. King for $$158.61 ($161 off)
  • available in several colors (Gray pictured)
  • linen-inspired fabric finish
  • includes wooden slats to eliminate the need for a box spring
