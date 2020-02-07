Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rest Haven Shredded Standard Memory Foam Pillow 2-Pack
$11 $19
pickup

That's $8 off list and at least $12 less than what you would pay for similar pillows elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • hypoallergenic cover
  • measures 25" x 16" x 6"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bedding Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register