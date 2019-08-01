- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Respawn 110 Bonded Leather Reclining Racing Style Gaming Chair in Gray or Red for $98.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
5 Stars United via Amazon offers its 5 Stars United Back Lumbar Support Cushion for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair in Brown for $80.83 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $4 less last Black Friday. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Adjustable Activity Office Tilt Stool in Black for $64.79 with free shipping. That is $35 off and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $62.51. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Classic Adjustable Microfiber Office Chair in Light Beige for $76.90 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $33 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $80.85. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Classic Leather Mid-Back Office Chair in Black or White for $57.79 with free shipping. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and at least $10 less than what you'd pay elsewhere with third-party sellers (and poor stock). Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Quick Dry Hiking Pants in several colors (A Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "XJWDJEDM" cuts the price to $12.80. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
