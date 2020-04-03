Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
Respawn 104 Racing Style Gaming Chair
$100
free shipping

This ergonomically designed chair is just the ticket for working from home. Perfect for all those Zoom meetings (or parties!) and conference calls, it will save your back, and your wallet since it is the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Office Essentials via Rakuten.
  • May also be great for quarantine karaoke... Not that we know that from experience or anything...
Features
  • 360° swivel
  • reclines 90° to 180°
  • adjustable lumbar support
  • adjustable seat and armrest height
  • up to 275-lb. capacity
  • Model: SP-104-GRY
