TomTop · 31 mins ago
Resistance Band 11-Piece Set
$23 $57
free shipping

Tips
  • This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 5 resistance bands 15 to 35-lbs.
  • 2 handles
  • 2 ankle straps
  • door anchor
  • carry bag
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
