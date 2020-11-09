rescareus.com · 22 mins ago
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "1DN15" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at rescareus.com
Features
- kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria
- 3 cleaning modes
Details
Comments
6 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping via Prime
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Colors may vary.
Features
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
Amazon · 1 day ago
Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-minute Smartimer
- up to 14-day battery life
- Model: HX3411/04
- UPC: 075020083722
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bircen Night Vision Driving Glasses
$10 $25
free shipping
Apply code "QUXWTADQ" to save $15 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Bircen via Amazon.
- Available in several frame colors (Gunmetal pictured).
Features
- anti-glare
- AL-MG frame
- wrap around for side protection
1 comment
TacoDaddy
The order checkout process didn't have a spot to input the discount coupon code...
Have sent an email to rescare for a discount or a refund.
