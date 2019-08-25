Personalize your DealNews Experience
Global-Vision via Amazon offers the Maginovo Replacement Electric Toothbrush Head for Braun Oral-B 8-Pack for $11.59. Coupon code "25A80649" cuts it to $6.49. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. They're compatible with a wide range of Braun Oral-B toothbrushes; see the product page for a complete list. Buy Now
Seago via Amazon offers its Seago Sonic Electric Toothbrush in 4-White or 3-Black with prices starting at $25.89. Coupon code "HCQ27EUW" drops the starting price to $15.53. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $26.33. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
