New
Ends Today
1 hr ago
$100
free shipping
Today only, Amazon offers the Renogy 100-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $99.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 47.3" x 21.3" x 1.4”
- its size makes it suitable for RVs and campers
- includes a junction box and MC4 leads
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate
$8
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate for $8.32. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Amazon charges the same for Prime members.). That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- designed for use with organic gardening
- can be used up to day of harvest
- Model: HG-10422
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Gesentur 360° Rotating Lawn Sprinkler
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Gesentur via Amazon offers its Gesentur 360° Rotating Lawn Sprinkler for $18.99. Coupon code "XRCVCVQU" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 arms
- 90° or 45° adjustable spray direction
- up to 32.8-foot spray distance
Walmart · 6 days ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vensmiles Solar Ultrasonic Mole Repeller 2-Pack
$19 $30
free shipping
Gothanos via Amazon offers the Vensmiles Solar Ultrasonic Mole Repeller 2-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "HWXSJKIU" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vibrating sonic pulses of 400-Hz every 20 seconds
- covers up to 7,000-Sq. Ft.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Walmart · 5 days ago
Char-Griller Akorn Jr. Kamado Kooker Charcoal Grill
$125 $158
free shipping
Walmart offers the Char-Griller Akorn Jr. Kamado Kooker Charcoal Grill in Red for $125 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24, although we saw it for $16 less in September. Buy Now
Features
- easy dump ash pan
- hinged lid
- dual dampers
- heat gauge
- Model: E06614
Walmart · 6 days ago
Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo
$147 $174
free shipping
Walmart offers the Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo for $147 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by at least $20 today. Buy Now
Tips
- It doesn't include a propane tank
Features
- 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
- adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
- height-adjustable grill grate
- side shelf
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Xcluder Rodent Control Large Steel Wool Kit
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Xcluder Rodent Control Large Steel Wool Fill Fabric DIY Kit for $19.67 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It includes a 4" x 5' roll of Xcluder, gloves, and pair of scissors.
2 wks ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
1 mo ago
First Greener Menstrual Cup
free
$15 shipping
That's $50 off and a great deal for such an item
First Greener offers its First Greener Premium Menstrual Cup for free plus $14.74 for shipping. (Shipping price may vary slightly depending on location.) That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Even including shipping price, this is a great offer. It's available in small or large sizes.
1 mo ago
Nestle Water Brands Sparkling Water 8-Pack
free
Grab a coupon to score a free 8-pack
Nestle Water Brands offers a selection of Nestle Water Brands Sparkling Water 8-Packs for free when you fill out their respective forms, as listed below. The coupon will be mailed to you for in-store pickup of the 8-pack. Choose from 12-oz. cans or 16.9-oz. bottles from six brands. The offers:
2 days ago
Sprouts 12-oz. or 14-oz. Bagged Cookies
free
Grab a new sweet treat at no cost
Sprouts retail stores offer your choice of Sprouts 12-oz. or 14-oz. Bagged Cookies for free via its mobile app. To get the offer, download the app, select "enter a promo code" from the menu, and use code "SWEETTREAT19". You can then scan your app's barcode in a retail store to redeem it. Varieties include Animal Cookies, Apple Pie Snaps, Chocolate Chip Bite Size, Ginger Snaps, Lemon Snaps, and Vanilla Wafers.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Memorial Day Savings Center
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Memorial Day Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
8-Foot Landscape Timber
$2 $5
pickup at Home Depot
For pickup only, Home Depot offers 8-Foot Landscape Timber for $2.47. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Pressure treated against termites, fungus, and rot
- Model: 288731
iTunes · 1 day ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Sign In or Register