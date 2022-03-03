New
Renee's Garden · 14 mins ago
$2.61 $2.89
$4 shipping
Grab some lettuce seeds perfect for planting in early spring, and save money on the high prices at the grocery store. Use coupon code "TAKE10" for 10% off. Buy Now at Renee's Garden
- Why does DealNews staffer Amy love this deal? "I found out about Renee's Garden several years ago and fell in love with their website. They offer a range of seeds for flowers, veggies and herbs, which I love since I like to keep fresh herbs for cooking in the summer. They also focus on heirloom varieties. Plus, they have great planting guides for all their seeds, as well as gardening tips and recipes."
- Shipping adds $3.95.
- includes Tango, Little Gem, crimson and green Cimarron, and burgundy Outredgeous seeds
Solo Stove · 1 wk ago
Solo Stove Bonfire Stainless Steel Fire Pit
$230 $400
free shipping
Update: Coupon code "SOLO20" now drops the price to $229.99.
It's the perfect addition to your outdoor space this spring and the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Solo Stove
- takes logs up to 16" long
- 304 stainless steel
New
Amazon · 35 mins ago
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Centipede Grass Seed & Mulch 5-lb. Bag
$27 $50
free shipping
That is $26 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- plant in spring or early summer
- for sandy, acidic soils, and sunny areas
- Model: 18365
Blain's Farm & Fleet · 2 wks ago
Mann Lake 3-lb. Package of Live Bees w/ Marked Italian Queen
$180 $210
free shipping
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
Ends Today
Home Depot · 12 hrs ago
Patio Furniture and Outdoor Decor at Home Depot
Up to 74% off
free shipping
Set yourself up for the Summer with outdoor rugs, patio sofas, lounges, greenery panels, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
