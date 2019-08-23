Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Remote Control Wireless Under Cabinet LED Light for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention, $14 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Seatoplighting via Amazon offers the BHCLight 200-LED 65.3-Foot Solar String Lights in Copper-200 for $14.99. Coupon code "Q2OJSSMX" cuts that to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best HomePro via Amazon offers the SGL 9-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 4" Dimmable LED Recessed Light 12-Pack in 5000K Downlight White for $79.99. Coupon code "D78TL5G2" drops the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $48 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20-Foot RGB LED Strip Light Kit for $19.99. Coupon code "W6SKE75E" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 to $10 less than what you'd pay via third-party sellers. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $82.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Sign In or Register