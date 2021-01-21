Apply coupon code "dealnews53" to save $53 off list price. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- remote control
- up to 150℉
- machine and hand washable
- curved battery
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 400 items. Shop Now at Vans
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total of $38 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3 pair packs
- 4 combination options
Save an extra buck off these already deeply discount socks, for a total of $60 off list, when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS".
Update: The price has dropped to $18.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- fits men's shoe sizes 10 to 15
Apply coupon code "KTLEVILX" to save 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best--Deals via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Black+black pictured).
Save $8 off list price with coupon code "AFF30". Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- delivers 2.6 gallons per minute
Apply coupon code "AFF30" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- It's designed to transfer oil, gas, water, and other non-corrosive liquids.
- powered by 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 2.6-gal per minute
Apply coupon code "AFFKM34" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- Available in Black and Orange in sizes M to 3XL.
- 3 adjustable temperature levels from 113°F to 149°F
- separate temperature control
- 4 heating zones
- includes USB charging cable (portable charger is not included)
- Model: F1117
Sign In or Register