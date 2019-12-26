Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Remington R3000 Series Rotary Shaver
$22 $27
pickup at Walmart

That's around $18 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Use coupon code "REMPR1335" to get this price. (The coupon should apply automatically.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon matches this price via a discount that automatically applies at checkout.
Features
  • 40-minute runtime on a full charge
  • stubble attachment
  • Model: PR1335
  • Code "REMPR1335"
