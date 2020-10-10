Coupon code "6347920" makes it $5 less than Remington's direct price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- HyperFlex neck adjusts to any angle
- PrecisionPlus rotary heads capture short and long hairs with every pass
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $5.99 on shipping.
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1701
Save $11 after applying coupon code "35RK67U8". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Purkoo via Amazon.
- waterproof blade
- 11 adjustable cutting lengths
- up to 120 minutes of running time on a full charge
- includes cleaning brush, cape, blade oil, and charging dock
Clip the $3 off on-page coupon and apply code "A4SK5JMN" to save 57%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sufiya Direct via Amazon.
- includes 4 guide combs, 2 hair scissors, charging cable, & cleaning brush
- USB rechargeable
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 for this American-made clipper set. Yes: it's Shorn in the USA. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1501
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
Use coupon code "5495920-AFS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black size XL or White size M.
Sign In or Register